Charges filed against man in Salt Lake County Starbucks shooting

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing following an incident at a Starbucks that led to an assailant being shot.

Benjamin Scott Overall, 37, was shot by a patron with a concealed carry permit after allegedly assaulting the employee of a Starbucks at 900 E. 3898 S. on Oct. 4.

According to court documents, Unified Police officers responded to a 7-11 on a panic alarm Oct. 4. When an officer arrived at the 7-11, they learned that a man, later identified as Overall, had refused to leave the store. When Overall was asked to leave by a clerk, he got up and ran to the Starbucks north of the 7-11.

A Starbucks employee told police that Overall entered the store, and began assaulting the employee behind the counter. When the employee tried to retreat, Overall allegedly followed, punching the employee in the face and head.

“At one point he [Overall] grabbed a metal basket off the counter and used it to strike her,” the court documents stated.

The employee told police that she was terrified, and believed that Overall may kill her.

After Overall finished assaulting the Starbucks employee, he allegedly aggressively approached a patron of the store, who shot him.

Overall was transported to a hospital in critical condition; UPD said he was in serious but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.