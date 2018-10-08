× Woman killed after crashing into pit at construction site in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning after police say her vehicle went into a pit at a construction site in West Jordan.

Sgt. Dan Roberts of the West Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred in the area of 6700 West and New Bingham Highway around 6:45 a.m.

New Bingham Highway is closed in the area of the crash.

Roberts said it appears the crash involved two vehicles and that one driver may have swerved to avoid the other vehicle, causing the car to go into a nearby pit. Roberts said the pit is 15 to 20 feet deep and is part of construction work in the area.

A 28-year-old woman was killed when the car landed in the pit.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.