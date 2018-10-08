Where you can find help for a pornography addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Desert Solace is a clinical, in-patient and immersive treatment program for those suffering from the effects of pornography addiction, other sexually-related addictions, substance abuse and more.

It is designed for men 18 years and older to seek recovery in an environment of compassion, empathy and hope.

Desert Solace also gives complete support to parents and other family members, because families who work through this together are much more successful.

Jerri Jorgensen, co-founder of Desert Solace and Maria Whitworth, a mother of a former client treated at Desert Solace, joined The PLACE to tell more about the healing process.

This is a recovery process. It takes effort and is about boundaries and peace. It is not about control, punishment or coercion. You can expect recovery for the unmarried addict, a detoxing of the brain, healing for the couple, unity for the family and a future with trust in the relationship.

For more information, please visit: www.Desertsolace.com.