What’s hot right now in interior design

Should you go bold with your next paint color? Or maybe stick with a subdued, earthy vibe? Interior Designer Kristen Rocke of Glass House and K. Rocke Designs says both are in!

"What I LOVE right now is authenticity is the driver; who you are and what you love is the most important variable," Rocke says. "Naturally it leads to more original, compelling interiors."

She adds, "I LOVE that there are so many trends right now. Everything is possible and is happening. For instance, we are seeing subdued color palette, The Wanderer and Sherwin Williams color of the year 'Clay,' while at the same time, neon colors and bold patterns are in."

Rocke will give more of her trend forecasts as one of the panelists on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show.

You can attend the Deseret News Home Show:

Friday, October 12, 2 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 13, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 14, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

It's happening at the Mountain America Expo Center (9575 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070).

For more information or to buy tickets, visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.