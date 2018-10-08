× Uintah County Sheriff investigating car that was ‘purposefully launched’ into Green River

VERNAL, Utah — Sheriff’s officials are investigating after a car appeared to have been launched into the Green River on purpose by its owner.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to reports of a car in the Green River, around four miles south of Highway 40 on Redwash Road. Deputies said the car appeared to have rolled off of an embankment, and into the river.

Members of the Uintah County Search and Rescue dive team were called to the car to assist deputies and search for possible victims. However, no one was located.

As sheriff’s deputies investigated the crash, they said they learned that the car was purposefully launched into the river by the car’s owner. Deputies called the incident “staged.”

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but that the owner of the vehicle is cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.