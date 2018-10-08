The No. 1 thing you should do to your furnace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have already turned on your furnace, but have you taken a look at your filter? Therm from Dominion Energy stopped by and said by far, the most important thing you should do when the weather gets cold is have a licensed heating contractor to come perform an annual inspection!

And how important is it to have the filter checked?

Therm says:

A dirty ﬁlter will cause all sorts of performance and efﬁciency problems, and you can avoid them by simply checking and/or changing your ﬁlter once per month.

It`s important to keep in mind that your central air-conditioning also ﬂows through this same ducting as the heated air from your furnace. Many people like to to open their windows in the summertime. While that brings in fresh air, it also brings in a lot of dirt and dust. The ﬁlter can become clogged with pet dander, pollen, etc. even in the summer months.

A licensed contractor can tell you if you need to or not.

Therm gave some other good advice:

Keep the area around the furnace clear of clutter so it`s able to get the amount of air it needs to run at its full capability.

Be extra careful to make sure nothing ﬂammable is near the furnace - it`s powered by a ﬂame, so you don`t want anything that can ignite nearby.

Beyond where your furnace is, make sure the air returns and registers inside of your house aren`t blocked. If they are, it decreases airﬂow, making your furnace much less efﬁcient.

A licensed contractor will know where all of the above is.

And did you know, our mountainous location affects how your furnace functions?

Therm says:

Altitude affects air pressure, which has an effect on the work your furnace needs to run efﬁciently.

You can think of it like going on a high, steep hike - the higher you get, the more out of breath you tend to get. Since your furnace works by circulating air, your elevation has the same effect on it.

A licensed professional can make sure your furnace is properly adjusted for altitude.

If you have any questions, you can visit Dominion Energy online at dominionenergy.com.