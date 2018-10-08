Stand out in a crowd with wooden bow ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shawn Wilson is the owner, creator and designer of W.K. Wilson wooden bow ties.

They're made out of many types of wood including maple, red oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and birch. There are also some specialty woods used like lacewood, wenge, padauk, zebrawood, purpleheart, yellowheart and bloodwood.

The latest cherry wood tie is called Maximus, and has seven moving gears.

They also love to create custom designs, especially for weddings... they've created music-themed ties, airplanes, and even fly fishing designs.

C.K. Wilson also makes puzzle and other toys as well as engraved portrait ornaments, especially for lost little ones.

Find more at W-K-wilson.com or on Instagram #wkwilsonbowties and on Facebook/WoodKnotWilson, or call 801-856-3696.