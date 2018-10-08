× SLC Police: man threatens cashier with chain, steals Mountain Dew after card declined at dollar store

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in Salt Lake City Saturday after police say he threatened a cashier and stole a bottle of Mountain Dew from a dollar store.

According to Salt Lake City Police, 32-year-old Tito Joaquin Smith was attempting to purchase a 2-liter bottle of Mountain Dew from a Dollar Tree at 812 East 200 South in Salt Lake City Saturday around 7:15 p.m.

Police say during the transaction the card was declined and “Tito became angry and pulled a large chain out of his backpack and began swinging it above his head asking the cashier if she wanted him to ‘take her out.'”

Smith then left with the Mountain Dew and the cashier called police with a description of the man. Smith was spotted by an officer a few blocks away, where he was arrested and booked for robbery.