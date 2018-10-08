× SLC Police identify man killed in shooting near Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have identified Raul Castillo Rivera as the man who died Saturday morning after he was shot near the Utah State Capitol.

According to a watch log report, police received reports that shots had been fired near 200 W 600 N around 12:38 a.m. Saturday. Officers were unable to immediately locate a crime scene.

“A short time later, officers were called by Bountiful PD about a male at Lakeview Hospital that had been shot near the Utah State Capitol. Shortly after Bountiful PD reported that the male, Raul Castillo Rivera (18) had died,” the watch log report states.

Salt Lake City officers interviewed the people who initially reported the shooting and determined it occurred at 644 N Darwin St.

The investigation is ongoing.