One in critical condition, suspect in custody after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing left one person in critical condition in Salt Lake City Monday.

Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 1800 Kimberly Circle on a report of a stabbing, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 11 a.m.

Police at the scene say one victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of a nearby home but was taken into custody after police broke out a window to gain entry to the residence.

The parties involved have not yet been identified. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.