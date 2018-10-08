× Nursing assistant at assisted living in Davis County charged with aggravated elder abuse

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A nursing assistant was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a resident multiple times in an assisted living facility in Clearfield.

Jason Harold Knox, 30, was charged with six counts of aggravated abuse of a disabled or elder adult, a second-degree felony.

Court documents allege that Knox was seen on security footage physically assaulting a victim at Chancellor Garden Assisted Living. The victim of the alleged assault was a resident of the assisted living’s memory care unit.

The documents said that Knox was “seen physically assaulting the victim by elbowing and shoving the victim against the wall,” on multiple occasions.

Police were notified of the alleged abuse by the family of the alleged victim, the documents stated.