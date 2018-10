× I-15 closed in Davis County following incident involving a man with a gun

DAVIS COUNTY — I-15 closed in Davis County near Clearfield Monday due to an incident involving a man with a gun, dispatch officials said.

Both Directions I-15 Closed

at MP 335 (650 N Clrfld) Davis Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 8, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the incident were not known at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.