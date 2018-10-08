Gusty winds in Davis County as storms bring valley rain, mountain snow to Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storm systems exiting Utah Monday will create rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains, and UDOT is warning drivers in parts of Davis County about strong wind gusts.

UDOT's warning for gusty crosswinds is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday in the Farmington and Bountiful area. Gusts of up to 45+ mph are possible, with the peak winds expected around sunrise.

Motorists on I-15 from Bountiful to Kaysville and on US-89 from Kaysville to Bountiful are urged to use extra caution Monday morning.

Road Weather Alert: An area of gusty crosswinds with gusts of 45+ mph looks to setup tonight near Centerville/Farmington/Bountiful. This looks to continue through Monday morning. @UtahTrucking @TravelWiseUtah #utwx #utwind pic.twitter.com/nvoIt4M2SK — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 7, 2018

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City says those storm systems will create rain in central and eastern Utah and snow is possible in elevations above 6,500 feet.

Good Monday morning. Park City is seeing snow falling this morning and areas of Davis County are reporting gusty winds.

An active weather pattern in place will keep chances for precip in the forecast this week. #utwx #FallOrWinterOrBoth #Utah pic.twitter.com/jsvbDN495x — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 8, 2018

Snow is already falling in Park City Monday morning, watch Good Day Utah for comprehensive weather coverage.

