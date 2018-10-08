Gusty winds in Davis County as storms bring valley rain, mountain snow to Utah

Storm systems exiting Utah Monday will create rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains, and UDOT is warning drivers in parts of Davis County about strong wind gusts.
UDOT's warning for gusty crosswinds is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday in the Farmington and Bountiful area. Gusts of up to 45+ mph are possible, with the peak winds expected around sunrise.
Motorists on I-15 from Bountiful to Kaysville and on US-89 from Kaysville to Bountiful are urged to use extra caution Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City says those storm systems will create rain in central and eastern Utah and snow is possible in elevations above 6,500 feet.
Snow is already falling in Park City Monday morning, watch Good Day Utah for comprehensive weather coverage.
