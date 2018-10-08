Community members mourn the loss of Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. after tragic UTV accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah -- The Cache County Sheriff’s Office announced officially Monday morning the passing of one of their officers.

“I was in shock that of all people it would be Brian,” said Terryl Warner, director of Victims Services with the Cache County Attorney’s Office.

Lieutenant Brian Locke was riding a UTV up Paradise Dry Canyon when things turned for the worse. In a press release, Sheriff’s officials report Lt. Locke’s UTV rolled 50 yards off the road before coming to a stop, pinning him down for hours.

Lt. Locke was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He passed away around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

“The first thought that came to mind is this is really sad, you know,” said Rep. Ed Redd currently serving House District 4, and a 13-year friend of Lt. Locke. “This is a huge loss for our community.”

Lt. Lee Perry with the Utah Highway Patrol echoed the sentiments saying when he heard the news. It was like a kick in his gut.

“You get that phone call from that person,” said Lt. Perry. “You can’t believe it, then you almost want to be physically ill because these are your brothers. It’s like losing a family member.”

For Sheriff Chad Jensen, it was losing someone he grew up with.

“We worked patrol shifts together, we worked investigations together,” said Jensen. “He was a mentor to me. He was a great friend to me and to everybody in our office, and in our community for that matter.”

One of the projects Lt. Locke was helping with was creating backpack kits for families who have lost loved ones in traumatic situations.

“He leaves a big footprint,” said Sheriff Jensen. “You don’t replace a Brian Locke.”