Bountiful Police seek help identifying women wanted in fraud, forgery cases

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are asking for your help identifying two women they say are involved in fraud and forgery cases that stemmed from vehicle burglaries.

Anyone who is able to identify the women or the vehicle pictured in the gallery above is asked to contact Bountiful Police at 801-298-6158 and reference case # 183636.

Police say both women are suspects in frauds and forgeries that stemmed from vehicle burglaries. The photos of the suspects appear to have been captured by cameras at a drive-up bank window or ATM.

Police also reminded citizens to take steps to secure their belongings.

“Always lock your doors and remove valuables from cars, it can prevent most theft from vehicles,” police stated.