Autumn Harvest Granola will be “love at first bite”

Autumn Harvest Granola is a delicious homemade granola. Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan joined The PLACE with the recipe.

Alex says it comes from a restaurant in New York, and was shared with her through a neighbor's friend... she says it was love at first bite. She made some variations and the recipe she's sharing here is her favorite. Alex says she's found the best-tasting oil for this is the Wesson Blend of sunflower, soybean and canola oils. You can also substitute pecans for cashews if you prefer.

Alex almost always doubles or triples the recipe because one batch is never enough! You can store for up to two weeks in an airtight container in the fridge.

Autumn Harvest Granola

Makes: About 7 cups

3 heaping cups organic rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup green pumpkin seeds

1 cup raw cashews

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup dried sour cherries or crasins.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Toss the oats, coconut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in large bowl.

Warm the brown sugar, maple syrup, oil and salt in a sauce pan until warmed and sugar dissolves.

Fold the sugar mixture into the oat mixture evenly to coat.

Spread granola on the two sheets, dividing equally.

Bake , stirring once until golden brown approximately 20-25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and stir in the dried cherries, dividing evenly.

Let cool and store in an airtight container for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.

Get more of Alex's recipes at: www.myownmealplan.blogspot.com.