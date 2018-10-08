× Apparent fight breaks out at anti-Kavanaugh protest in Salt Lake City

Warning: This video contains some images and language that people may find disturbing:

SALT LAKE CITY -- A fight appeared to break out in Salt Lake City Monday during an anti-Kavanaugh protest and counter-protest.

Video sent to Fox 13 shows a large group gathered, listening to an individual speaking to the crowd on a megaphone. During the video, a person can be heard saying "get your hands off her," and the camera turns around, showing an apparent scuffle that quickly escalated.

It was unclear who started the fight, but multiple people could be seen throwing punches and screaming.

The Salt Lake City Police Department verified that there was a fight at the location, though details were not available at the time of this report.