× Utes Get Back into the Pac-12 Conversation

After opening up with back to back losses to Washington and Washington State, Utah knew what they had to do to change the narrative when it comes to the Pac-12 race; upset 14th ranked Stanford in Palo Alto. And after a dominant start, that’s exactly what they did on Saturday night, knocking off the Cardinal 40-21.

Zach Moss broke into the end zone after an option play from Tyler Huntley for a 7-0 Ute lead in the opening quarter. Stanford had a chance to even up the score to start the second, but Stanford quarterback, K.J Costello was picked in the end zone by Jaylon Johnson. The sophomore corner than returned the interception a hundred yards the other way to shock the 94,000 on hand at Stanford Stadium. Moss would later add a second touchdown, this time with a 35-yard run before the half, and Utah was out in front 21-0.

The Cardinal did get their first score right before the half, and added two more touchdowns in the third to cut the deficit down to 27-21 before Huntley avoided a tackle and launched deep down the sideline 56-yards to Sampson Nacua. That, along with four Matt Gay field goals was enough to crush Stanford and end their 11-game home winning streak.