Utah man is dead after colliding with a potato hauler in Idaho, police say

POWER COUNTY, Idaho – A man from Tooele is dead after colliding with a potato hauler on Saturday night.

According to a press release from Idaho State Police, it happened around 8:22 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 53.

They said 57-year-old Dean Rottini was heading westbound in a 2004 Audi TT coupe when he collided with the rear end of a 2012 Peterbuilt potato hauler, that was also heading west.

Police report that Rottini was not wearing a seat belt, and was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Christian Saldana, the 21-year-old driver of the potato hauler was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Rottini later died of his injuries.