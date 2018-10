Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When John Robinson saw a brick building for sale near downtown Salt Lake City, he said it was love at first sight.

Built in the 1930's as an LDS ward house, the building was later sold to the Catholic Church to be made into a school.

Robinson, however, envisioned the beautiful building as something he could call his home, and much more. Sadly, it was demolished recently.

Watch the video above to get one last glimpse of how the home transformed before it was torn down.