× This West Valley neighborhood is a hidden gem, filled with 160 modern, functional and uniquely designed homes

West Valley City • Some things stand the test of time. Good music, a black dress and — at least for those who pay attention to home design — the modern living spaces found in the Westshire neighborhood. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Some 50 years ago, Utah architect Ronald L. Molen designed — and Research Homes built — the 160 homes in an area now bounded by 3800 South, Interstate 215, 4100 South and Constitution Boulevard (2700 West) in West Valley City.

The Molen homes were competitively priced — initially selling for $17,000 to $25,000 — and were different from the standard rambler and split-entry homes that were on the market during the mid-1960s, said Kirk Huffaker, executive director of Preservation Utah (formerly the Utah Heritage Foundation).

To read the entire article, please click here.