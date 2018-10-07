This West Valley neighborhood is a hidden gem, filled with 160 modern, functional and uniquely designed homes

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Scott Pulley with great danes Moose and Agnes in his Westshire neighborhood home in West Valley City, which will be featured in an upcoming Modern Home Tour. The homes in this area were built in the 1960s by local architect Ron Molen and have unique midcentury modern features. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

West Valley City • Some things stand the test of time. Good music, a black dress and — at least for those who pay attention to home design — the modern living spaces found in the Westshire neighborhood. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Some 50 years ago, Utah architect Ronald L. Molen designed — and Research Homes built — the 160 homes in an area now bounded by 3800 South, Interstate 215, 4100 South and Constitution Boulevard (2700 West) in West Valley City.

The Molen homes were competitively priced — initially selling for $17,000 to $25,000 — and were different from the standard rambler and split-entry homes that were on the market during the mid-1960s, said Kirk Huffaker, executive director of Preservation Utah (formerly the Utah Heritage Foundation).

