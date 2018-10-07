× Suspects sought in West Valley City apartment shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for possible suspects after a shooting occurred in West Valley City Sunday morning.

Lt. Amy Maurer with the West Valley City Police Department said the shooting occurred at around 11:25 a.m. in an apartment complex near 4000 S. Redwood Road.

Maurer said numerous reports of shots fired were called into police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area.

As officers were en-route to the calls of shots fired, Maurer said that a car accident occurred as a Buick hit a car while attempting to leave the apartment at a high rate of speed. The driver of the car exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Maurer said it was not clear if the driver of the vehicle and the shooter were the same person.

No one was injured during the shooting, and police canvased the area in an attempt to locate a possible suspect but were unsuccessful.

West Valley City officers searched a CVS pharmacy at 4082 S. Redwood Rd. as part of the investigation because someone matching the description of an individual who ran from the apartments was seen there, Maurer said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or car accident is asked to call the West Valley City Police Department at (801) 840-4000.