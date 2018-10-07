Owner reaches out for help after 4-year-old daughter’s service animal stolen from yard, sold on online classifieds

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan woman reached out for help after her 4-year-old daughter’s service dog-in-training was allegedly stolen from her yard and sold on an online classifieds website.

Samantha Meredith took to Facebook in hoped that her new dog, “Brumak Tsume,” a six and a half week old Saint Bernard and Plott Hound mix, could be located and recovered.

The dog was in training to become a service animal for Meredith’s daughter, who has “lifeless spells,” Meredith told Fox 13.

Meredith said the dog was sold on ksl.com for $150 by whoever stole it. She said she went to the home of the people who were selling the dog, but it had already been sold. The neighbors allegedly told Meredith that they saw the animal, “being throw[n], strangled, and punched.”

“My daughter has been heartbroken since he has been gone,” Meredith wrote. She asked whoever may have bought the dog to contact her at 435-849-6813 or 435-849-6812.