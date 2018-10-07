× Oprah Winfrey to speak in Utah in March

SALT LAKE CITY — Oprah Winfrey will be speaking in Utah on March 5-8 of 2019.

The superstar media executive, talk show host, actress and more will be the keynote speaker of the Qualtrics X4 Experience Management Summit at the Salt Palace.

The annual summit is described as a gathering of the world’s experience leaders.

Attendees at past X4 conferences enjoyed presentations by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony Hawk and Angela Duckworth. For information on the conference, click here.