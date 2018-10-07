× LDS Church announces plans to build 12 new temples worldwide, pioneer generation temples will be renovated

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced during Sunday’s General Conference Session that the church plans to open 12 new temples worldwide, and will renovate pioneer generation temples.

The new temples will be in the following locations:

Mendoza, Argentina

Salvador, Brazil

Yuba City, California

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Praia, Cape Verde

Yigo, Guam

Puebla, Mexico

Auckland, New Zealand

Lagos, Nigeria

Davao, Philippines

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Washington County, Utah

When completed, the total number of temples in operation by the LDS Church will total 201 worldwide.

“Building and maintaining temples may not change your life, but spending your time in the temple surely will,” President Nelson said. “To those who have long been absent from the temple, I encourage you to prepare and return as soon as possible.”

President Nelson also said pioneer generation temples would be renovated.

“With the passage of time, temples are inevitably in need of refreshing and renewal. To that end, plans are now being made to renovate and update the Salt Lake Temple and other pioneer generation temples,” Nelson said. “Details on these projects will be shared as they are developed.”