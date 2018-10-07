Ancient potato that has survived in the wilds of southern Utah for nearly 11,000 years makes its dinner debut

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Researchers at Red Butte Garden check on Four Corners potato that will be served at the Indigenous Peoples' Day dinner on Monday, Oct. 8. The dinner marks the first time that the general public will be able to taste the potato, which dates back thousands of years. It was rediscovered last year in the Bear Ears region. U. researchers collected the tubers and have been propagating them. Soon American Indian tribes may be growing them to eat and sell for profit.
(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Researchers at Red Butte Garden check on Four Corners potato that will be served at the Indigenous Peoples' Day dinner on Monday, Oct. 8. The dinner marks the first time that the general public will be able to taste the potato, which dates back thousands of years. It was rediscovered last year in the Bear Ears region. U. researchers collected the tubers and have been propagating them. Soon American Indian tribes may be growing them to eat and sell for profit.
The Four Corners potato may be small — no bigger than a copper penny — but this starchy, edible tuber is mighty, having survived in the wild landscapes of southern Utah for nearly 11,000 years, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Packed with proteins and vitamins, it was a powerful source of nourishment for the American Indians living in the state’s Escalante and Bears Ears regions, say University of Utah researchers.
Centuries later, Mormon pioneers consumed the wild potato, and — even later — some of their descendants survived on it during the Great Depression.
To read the full article, click here.