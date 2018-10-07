3 Questions With Bob Evans: Lt. Governor Spencer Cox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is one heartbeat away from running the state of Utah, but he is about as down to earth as anyone you'd meet.

Cox is in charge of the state's election process, and with the November elections approaching, he's been quite busy.

Bob Evans sat down with Cox and asked him three questions:

Proposition 2, the medical marijuana initiative, has been very divisive this election season. Your office has been sued by people trying to keep it off the ballot. There is an awful lot of money being spend on both sides of the issue to either pass it or defeat it. Governor Herbert says he's voting "No" on it. How are you going to vote?" Governor Herbert has not quite decided, or at least announced publically yet, whether he's going to run for re-election in 2020. Depending on what he does, are you going to run for Governor? You've been watching, no doubt, efforts to establish an inland port in Salt Lake City. There has been a big rush to move forward, despite concerns about the environment, as well as infrastructure, and culture, etc. Is an inland port good for the state of Utah?

