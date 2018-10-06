Wanted With Scott McKane: Thefts, fraud, drive-by’s and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a vehicle out of Salt Lake City that may be connected to a drive-by homicide. Anyone with information on the vehicle was asked to call (801) 799-3000.

Police in Cottonwood Heights reached out to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole multiple packages off of porches. Anyone with information can call (801) 944-7100.

Murray police are seeking a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing an iPad from a local convenience store. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can tip off police at (801) 264-2673.

Police in St. George asked for the public's help identifying two suspects who are wanted for questioning in an alleged fraud case. Anyone with information can call (435) 627-4300.