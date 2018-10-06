× Utah politicians weigh in on Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation

WASHINGTON — Shortly after the United States Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Utah politicians weighed in on the judge’s confirmation.

Orrin Hatch, who fought hard to defend Kavanaugh and pushed for his confirmation, released the following statement:

“Confirming Brett Kavanaugh today to the United States Supreme Court is one of the most important things we have done in my 42 years in the Senate. Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation sent a strong message to the country that civility, process, and the integrity of our institutions matter. While the American people will not soon forget the unfair and unjust behavior that led us to one of the Senate’s lowest points in decades, today we took an important step in overcoming the politics of personal destruction. Brett Kavanaugh will be a great Supreme Court Justice, and I am so very glad to have been able to help confirm him as one of my final acts as a US Senator.”

Senator Mike Lee, who also supported Kavanaugh, released the following statement on the judge’s confirmation:

“Judge Kavanaugh is a good man. He is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. I was pleased to vote in favor of cloture and was honored to vote for his confirmation.”