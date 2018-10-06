Police: Two rifles found in creek behind Midvale elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah — Two firearms were recovered from a creek behind an elementary school in Midvale Friday and Saturday.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said the rifles were found in a creek behind Mid Valley Elementary School. Gray said that people dump objects into the creek quite often.

The firearms that were recovered were a shotgun and a rifle.

Fox 13 received two pictures from a viewer who said their children had found one of the firearms, then the next day the viewer found the other: