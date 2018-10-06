× Police: Man shot and killed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A man is dead after being shot near the Utah State Capitol.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it happened around 12:30 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Police said they went to the scene to investigate but did not find anything except shell casings near 640 North Darwin Street in Salt Lake City.

About thirty minutes later police in Bountiful reported a patient with a gunshot wound that checked into Lakeview Hospital. Police believe the two reports are related. The patient later died from his injuries.

At this time police do not have anyone in custody but are continuing to investigate.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.