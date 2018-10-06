× LDS Church President invites women to make 10-day fast from social media

SALT LAKE CITY –The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson invited women church members to participate in a 10-day fast from social media Saturday during the General Women’s Session.

Nelson stated the following during his speech at the session:

“First, I invite you to participate in a 10-day fast from social media and from any other media that bring negative and impure thoughts to your mind. Pray to know which influences to remove during your fast. The effect of your 10-day fast may surprise you. What do you notice after taking a break from perspectives of the world that have been wounding your spirit? Is there a change in where you now want to spend your time and energy? Have any of your priorities shifted—even just a little? I urge you to record and follow through with each impression.”

Nelson advised a similar, seven-day fast from social media to LDS youth at devotional in June.

Nelson also suggested that women read the Book of Mormon between now and the end of the year, practice regular temple attendance and participate fully in Relief Society.