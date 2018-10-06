× If you could see how chores impact your home’s air quality, you might do them differently, Utah study says

Olive oil, vacuum cleaners and clothes dryers were among the indoor air pollution culprits Utah homeowners identified when researchers gave them air monitors and asked them to keep track of what they were doing when the air got dirty. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“You learn things from your individual environment from having these air sensors available,” said Jason Wiese, an assistant professor at the University of Utah who authored the study.

Researchers placed air quality monitors in six Utah homes belonging to families with at least one member who suffers from asthma. Families were able to view readings and get alerts when surges in fine particulate matter were detected. They then told researchers what they were doing in the house.

