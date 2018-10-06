× Family members search for teen last seen leaving high school in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Family and community members reached out to the public in helping locate a missing 15-year-old who was last seen leaving school Thursday.

Cindy Marrott, the mother of Ricky Marrott, said her son was last seen Thursday at around 2:25 p.m. leaving Hillcrest High School.

Ricky has black hair and brown eyes, is five foot nine inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said that Ricky is listed as a runaway. Police do not consider him endangered at this time.

Marrott said she had no indication that Ricky ran away. She said that his friends have no knowledge of where he is, and did not expect him to go missing.

Anyone with information on Ricky’s whereabouts was asked to contact Unified Police Dispatch at 801-743-7000.