Police: Two arrested after woman poses as magazine salesperson, steals disabled man’s credit cards

PROVO, Utah — Two suspects were charged in Provo Saturday after police say a woman posed as a magazine salesperson and stole a disabled man’s credit cards, putting numerous charges on them.

Officers took a report of a theft from a disabled man, who stated that he allowed a woman into his home who was posing as a magazine salesperson. The man told police that at some point, the woman took his credit cards.

Police said shortly after the alleged theft, the woman used the man’s card to make “numerous charges.”

The woman was eventually identified by police as Keyaira Norton-Rushton and a male who was involved in the incident was identified as Edwin York, Provo police said.

Officers said they were able to use surveillance footage obtained from stores where the credit cards were used to identify the suspects.

On Saturday, Norton-Rushton and York were located, and police said they were in possession of the disabled man’s property.

Norton-Rushton was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony, Theft by deception, a class-A misdemeanor, use or possession of drug paraphernalia a class-B misdemeanor, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, a class-A misdemeanor and unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, a third-degree felony.

York was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony, theft by deception, a class-B misdemeanor, possession or use of a controlled substance a class-B misdemeanor, use or possession of drug paraphernalia a class-B misdemeanor, unlawful use of a financial transaction card a class-A misdemeanor and Unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, a third-degree felony.