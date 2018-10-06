Police: Juvenile with autism, three others missing after running away from group home

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police and family members are searching for a 12-year-old boy with autism and three other juveniles after they ran away from a group home Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department said that juveniles ran away from the Christmas Box House in South Salt Lake at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Two of the teens were 14-years-old, one was 13, and one was 12-years-old.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Jesse Gilbert, was high functioning autistic.

Gilbert’s mother said he was last seen wearing jeans, black sneakers and a pullover Utah Jazz hoodie.

A description of the other missing juveniles were not available at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on Gilbert or the other juvenile’s whereabouts can contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at (801) 412-3600.

Fox 13 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Additional photos of Gilbert can be seen below: