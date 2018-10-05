Why is it important to have a customized skin care routine?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is important to customize your skin care routine. For example, people with sensitive skin like Chelsie would use different products and treatments than people with other skin types.

Chelsie went to get treatments that work for her skin.

Ashley Hall, a Master Esthetician, and Shelby Miller, a Registered Nurse came on The PLACE to talk about the importance of skincare.

They also reminded us that it's important to see a professional who will consult with you before any Botox or Dysport injections.

If you'd like to learn more or make an appointment, call 801-226-2300 or visit: Amaradayspa.com.