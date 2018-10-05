× Utah State Aggies beat BYU Cougars 45-20

PROVO, Utah — The Utah State Aggies beat the BYU Cougars in Provo Friday evening.

During the first half of the game, BYU’s two turnovers led to two USU touchdowns. USU had more rushing yardage in the first half, while BYU had more passing yardage.

The Cougars were able to get one touchdown in the first half, finishing the second quarter 7-21.

In the third quarter, the Aggies scored a touchdown, increasing their lead 28-7.

In the last half of the game, the Aggies were able to up their score to 45. The Cougars rallied, but it was not enough. They ended the game with 20 points.