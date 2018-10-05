× U.S. Senate votes to move Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to a final vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted to move the nomination of Supreme Court Justice nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to a final vote.

The Friday morning vote was 51 for and 49 against.

The procedural vote ends the debate on the nomination.

Since a simple majority of the upper chamber voted in favor, the Senate will now be able to advance to a final confirmation vote as early as Saturday.

If the vote had failed, it would’ve been a major blow to the nomination and throw the possibility of confirmation into serious doubt.