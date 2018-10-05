Special needs students get outpouring of support during Ogden high school homecoming

OGDEN, Utah — A high school came together to support two special needs students at homecoming this year, making the father of one of the students happy and proud for his community.

Nathaniel Fryer is a senior at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden. He is a student in the school’s special needs class, and has down syndrome, his father Richard told Fox 13.

During the high school’s homecoming dance recently, Fryer stated that Nathanial and one of his classmates, Jeri, came in second place for homecoming royalty.

During the school’s homecoming football game, Fryer said Nathanial and Jeri got huge applause. When the homecoming king was announced, the student who won took off his crown and gave it to Nathaniel, and the room erupted in applause.

“This is honestly one of the best/happiest moments of my life,” Nathaniel’s father wrote.

Photos of Nathaniel and Jeri can be seen below: