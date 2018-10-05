Smoked Carne Asada with Quesadilla Stuffed Shells

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Lanyard @Utah_Backyard_BBQ says he's just a regular guy with a regular job. BBQ is his hobby, as he describes it, his "yoga".

He says anyone can barbecue with great success, you don't have to be a pro. Follow him on social media and trade recipes and tips back and forth!

Kevin joined The PLACE with one of his recipes:

Smoked Carne Asada Tacos with Quesadilla Stuffed Shells

Ingredients

• 3/4 cup orange juice

• 1/2 cup lemon juice

• 1/3 cup lime juice

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon finely chopped canned chipotle pepper

• 1 tablespoon chili powder

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 tablespoon black pepper

• 1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 3 pounds Flap Meat/Skirt Steak steak (Snider Bros. Meats, Holladay)

• Tortillas

• Shredded cheese of choice

• Guacamole

• Sour Cream

• Cilantro

• Jalapenos

• Pico de Gallo

• Outer Limits Weedeater Hotsauce (Optional) @outerlimitshotsauce

Directions

1. Combine the orange, lemon, and lime juice in a large glass or ceramic bowl along with the garlic, soy sauce, chipotle pepper, chili power, ground cumin, paprika, dried oregano, black pepper, and cilantro. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until marinade is well combined. Remove one cup of the marinade and place in a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for use after the meat is cooked.

2. Pour marinade into large Ziplock bag, then add the meat to the marinade into bag, seal, and allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

3. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

4. Remove the steak from the marinade and grill to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium rare. Discard used marinade. Remove meat from heat and slice across the grain.

5. Pour the one cup of reserved, unused marinade over the hot meat.

6. Place Tortillas on hot pan, add cheese of your choice.

7. Flip as quesadilla starts to brown, wait for visual cheese melt.

8. Bend quesadillas into taco shape, place into taco-holder stands.

9. Fill shells with toppings of choice and enjoy!