See the fastest SUV on the market today

In this week's Fast Cars Friday, Amanda went to Alfa Romeo Salt Lake City to take a ride in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
With its Ferrari-sourced 505 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine, Q4 AWD system, and near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio more than earns its designation as the fastest production SUV in the world.
It offers the performance of a sports car without sacrificing the utility of an SUV.
Here are just some of its features:
• Combines a cutting-edge lightweight construction with the latest in performance
technology.
o Aluminum Body Panels, Suspension Components, Brake System Elements, and All-Aluminum V6 Engine
o Standard Class-Exclusive Carbon Fiber Drive Shaft
o Alfa DNA Pro Drive Mode Selector with Race Mode
o Torque Vectoring Twin-Clutch Rear Differential
o Standard Q4 All-Wheel Drive
o Torque Vectoring Differential
o Double Wishbone Front Suspension System for Tight Cornering
o 14-Way Performance Leather/Alcantara Sport Seats
o 8.8-Inch Widescreen Color Display with 3D Navigation
o 14-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
o Blind Spot Monitoring and Electrochromic Exterior Mirrors
