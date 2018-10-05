See the fastest SUV on the market today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Fast Cars Friday, Amanda went to Alfa Romeo Salt Lake City to take a ride in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

With its Ferrari-sourced 505 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine, Q4 AWD system, and near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio more than earns its designation as the fastest production SUV in the world.

It offers the performance of a sports car without sacrificing the utility of an SUV.

Here are just some of its features:

• Combines a cutting-edge lightweight construction with the latest in performance

technology.

o Aluminum Body Panels, Suspension Components, Brake System Elements, and All-Aluminum V6 Engine

o Standard Class-Exclusive Carbon Fiber Drive Shaft

o Alfa DNA Pro Drive Mode Selector with Race Mode

o Torque Vectoring Twin-Clutch Rear Differential

o Standard Q4 All-Wheel Drive

o Torque Vectoring Differential

o Double Wishbone Front Suspension System for Tight Cornering

o 14-Way Performance Leather/Alcantara Sport Seats

o 8.8-Inch Widescreen Color Display with 3D Navigation

o 14-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Audio System

o Blind Spot Monitoring and Electrochromic Exterior Mirrors

