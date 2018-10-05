× Salt Lake County residents urged to register to vote as mail-in registration deadline approaches

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Salt Lake County Clerk urged residents to register to vote, as the mail-in ballot deadline approaches.

Oct. 9 is the final day for voters to opt into receiving mail-in ballots for the Nov. 6 general election.

Voters who miss the deadline will still be able to register to vote online or in person at the Salt Lake County Clerk’s Election Division, (2001 South State Street, South Building, # S1-200) through Oct. 30.

To register to vote by mail-in ballot, click here.