Road closed as crews battle commercial fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A road in Bountiful closed Friday as crews battled a commercial roof fire near 500 W. 2600 S.
South Davis Metro Fire said in a tweet that 500 West is closed between 2600 and 2700 South.
The fire was extinguished at around 5 p.m. Friday, though 500 W. remained closed.
It was unknown how long the road would be closed for. The size and scope of the fire were also unknown.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
40.889390 -111.880771