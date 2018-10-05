× Road closed as crews battle commercial fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A road in Bountiful closed Friday as crews battled a commercial roof fire near 500 W. 2600 S.

South Davis Metro Fire said in a tweet that 500 West is closed between 2600 and 2700 South.

The fire was extinguished at around 5 p.m. Friday, though 500 W. remained closed.

Update to bountiful fire, fire is out, it was caused by a short in an electrical line. Damage was contained to the outside of the bldg. 500 west remains closed. — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) October 5, 2018

It was unknown how long the road would be closed for. The size and scope of the fire were also unknown.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.