Police scour Wasatch Front for missing woman, last seen Thursday night

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police and family members are scouring the Wasatch front for 28-year-old Michelle Mann, who went missing in Salt Lake City Thursday night.

Family members say Mann was last seen near 1300 E. 100 S. in the University area at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

She was driving a 2013 white Prius with license plate W65 5KY

Mann is roughly five foot seven, with blonde hair and blue-eyes. She was last seen in a pink sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on Mann's whereabouts was asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.