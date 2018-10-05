Police looking for two men in a string of armed robberies overnight in the Salt Lake Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Officers from three different police agencies are looking for two men in a string of armed robberies across the Salt Lake Valley.

The first robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning at a West Jordan 7 Eleven near 2600 West and 7800 South.

Police say two suspects pulled out handguns and demanded money.

Just minutes later, police responded to a second armed robbery, this time in Midvale. It took place just after 4:00 a.m. at a 7 Eleven near 8000 South State Street.

A third armed robbery took place at 4:30 a.m. in Sandy. Again, a 7 Eleven was hit, this time near 7800 South and 700 East.

Police say it appears the same two men carried out each robbery.

According to Sgt. Jason Nielson with the Sandy Police Department, the robbers fled the area about a minute before officers arrived.

They are described as two African-American men in their mid-20s.

One was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a white bandanna, black sweatpants with white stripes down the side, and black shoes with white laces.

The other wore a dark blue jacket with the hood up, a red bandanna, tan pants, and white shoes.

No vehicle description is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.