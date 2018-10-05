Pedestrian in crosswalk struck by car that had a green light.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- A man was injured after being hit by a car in West Valley City early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 3500 South and 4800 West.

Police say a car westbound on 3500 South hit the man.

He was crossing in a crosswalk, but witnesses said he crossed it when the car had a green light.

"We`re not looking at any charges at this point right now," Sgt. Robert Brinton with the West Valley City Police Department said. "The driver doesn't appear to be under any type of impairment, so it just looks like with the weather, low visibility and the male crossing when he shouldn't have crossed, it`s an unfortunate accident."

The victim suffered a head injury and road rash was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to serious condition.