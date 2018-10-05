× Nearly 3,600 students from over 100 schools compete at 42nd annual Shakespeare Competition

CEDAR CITY — Last weekend, the 42nd annual Shakespeare Competition, hosted by the Utah Shakespeare Festival and Southern Utah University, gave out dozens of awards and scholarships to drama, dance, technical theater and music students.

The competition is the largest scholastic Shakespeare competition in the country, and this was a record-breaking year with nearly 3,600 students from 123 schools in seven states and the U. S. Virgin Islands.

From Sept. 27-29, students competed before numerous adjudicators on the festival’s stages and at many other venues on the SUU campus. Judges consisted of arts professionals with strong literary and performance backgrounds. The judges came to Cedar City from across the country – including New York, Maryland, Alabama and New York – and not only judged the competition but provided critiques of performances and gave feedback to the young artists.

Judges also offered numerous workshops on topics such as stage combat, improvisation, movement, technical theater, auditioning, ballet, modern dance techniques and choral performance.