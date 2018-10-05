Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino sentenced to eight months in prison

NEW JERSEY – Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, best known for starring on MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion.

The reality star appeared in New Jersey federal court on Friday and was given an eight month prison sentence, along with two years of supervised release.

He must also pay a fine of $10,000 within 30 days and complete 500 hours of community service.

Sorrentino starred in the MTV series from 2009 to 2012. More recently, he appeared on the show’s spinoff, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

In January, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion and concealing income, stemming from a 2014 indictment for falsifying business and personal tax returns between 2010 and 2012. Sorrentino’s brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced on Friday. He received two years in prison and a fine of $75,000.

The U.S. Attorney in New Jersey charged the brothers for filing false tax returns and inaccurately reporting some $8.9 million in income.

Mike Sorrentino reportedly did not pay any income tax in 2011, despite making $2 million that year.

In April, Sorrentino announced he was engaged to Lauren Pesce. She arrived to the court, alongside Sorrentino on Friday.

CNN has reached out to Sorrentino’s representatives for comment.