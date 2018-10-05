Learn about stem cells at a free seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Robert Bean, DC, joined The PLACE to talk about stem cell therapy at Utah Pain Relief Institute and My Stem Cell USA.

Stem Cell Therapy is the introduction of new adult stem cells into damaged tissue to treat injury or disease. They are harvested from the body using a liposuction procedure.

There are many treatable conditions with Stem Cell Therapy:

• COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Parkinson's Disease

• Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion, Head Trauma

• Stroke

• ALS

• Alzheimer's Disease

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

• Fibromyalgia

• Psoriasis

• Crohn's Disease

• Irritable Bowel Disease

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Polymyalgia Rheumatica

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Sjögren's syndrome

• Thyroiditis, Hashimotos

• Orthopedic Conditions

• Erectile Dysfunction

Join Stem Cell USA for a FREE education seminar on October 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm at the Staybridge Suites Midvale by calling 801-327-9336 or by registering at www.mystemcellusa.com/seminars.

You'll learn about how Stem Cell Therapies work to reduce inflammation, decrease pain and regenerate healthy cells to return patients to a healthy state. Find out how the Stem Cell replacement process works, what conditions it can treat, and what benefits real patients have seen.

They are offering a free initial consultation as well as any needed x-rays to determine if an individual is a good candidate.

Please visit www.mystemcellusa.com for more information.